West Springfield murder suspect scheduled to return to court
The 19-year-old is accused of shooting 18-year-old Delilah Santiago in the head at the Hillcrest Apartment complex in West Springfield in April. Delilah Santiago was killed in that shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|12 hr
|My2centzz
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|15 hr
|My2centzz
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|Wed
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|Wed
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC