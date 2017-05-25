US plans test of defense system to shoot down an ICBM

With North Korea's nuclear mis... Graphic shows details of U.S. missile launch targeting an ICBM; 2c x 3 1/2 inches; 96.3 mm x 88 mm; WASHINGTON - Preparing for North Korea's growing threat, the Pentagon will try to shoot down an intercontinental-range missile for the first time in a test next week. The goal is to more closely simulate a North Korean ICBM aimed at the U.S. homeland, officials said Friday The American interceptor has a spotty track record, succeeding in nine of 17 attempts against missiles of less-than-intercontinental range since 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.