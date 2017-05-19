Two more men charged in Amherst home invasion
According to Amherst Police Lt. William Menard, arrest warrants were issued for 26-year-old Tivon LaValley of Hadley, and 22-year-old Warrens Gelin of Springfield, in connection with the South East Street home invasion.
