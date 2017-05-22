Trial set to begin in killing of 2-year-old 'Baby Doe'
21, 2015, file photo shows Michael McCarthy being arraigned on murder charges in the death of Bella Bond in Dorchester District Court, in Boston. Jury selection is set to begin Mon... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 18
|Matt
|5
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC