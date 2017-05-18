Traffic to shift on I-91S in Springfield; Temporary closures overnight
Traffic at the I-91 and 1-291 interchange is scheduled to be shifted onto the new deck of the raised portion of the highway beginning Thursday night. To make the shift happen, there will be some closures between 9:00 p.m. Thursday and 5:00 a.m. Friday.
