Top Dominican official among 12 detained in bribery scandal
A cabinet member and nearly a dozen other people including top-level officials in the Dominican Republic's government were detained Monday in a widening international bribery scandal involving the Brazilian company Odebrecht, authorities said. Prosecutors said those implicated also include three legislators, a former public works minister, a former Senate president, two former directors of a regulatory electricity group and a businessman.
