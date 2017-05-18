The Originals a " Queen Death Scene

When The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent , he must team with Haley and Freya to embark on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow once and for all - even if it requires a heartbreaking sacrifice. Refusing to allow anyone in his family to pay the high price of defeating their enemy, Klaus makes a surprising alliance and enacts a plan that threatens to change the Mikaelson family forever.

