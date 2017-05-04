The Latest: Wild Shot rebounds for 8-1 upset in Pat Day Mile

Wild Shot rebounded from a seventh-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes to pull an 8-1 upset in the $250,000 Pat Day Mile for 3-year-olds on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Unlike the Blue Grass where Wild Shot set the pace, jockey Corey Lanerie kept the colt in second this time as Uncontested set the pace for the race in the undercard of the Kentucky Derby.

