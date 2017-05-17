The Latest: Manning has attire discre...

The Latest: Manning has attire discretion under Army status

14 hrs ago

The Army says newly freed Pvt. Chelsea Manning will be on a special, unpaid off-duty status that will allow the transgender soldier to wear her preferred civilian clothing, including women's attire.

