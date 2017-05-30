The Latest: Man pleads not guilty to ...

The Latest: Man pleads not guilty to killing woman, girl

The Latest on the arrest of a man suspected of killing a teenage girl and a young woman in Los Angeles County in 2011 : A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to killing a teenage girl and 22-year-old woman six years ago. Thirty-two-year-old Geovanni Borjas entered the pleas Tuesday in a Los Angeles County court to charges of murder, rape and kidnapping.

