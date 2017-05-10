The Latest: Cyberattack in UK part of...

The Latest: Cyberattack in UK part of international attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May says a cyberattack that has crippled some U.K. hospitals is part of a wider international attack. Hospitals across the country have been hit by a "ransomware" attack that froze computers, shutting wards, closing emergency rooms and bringing treatment to a halt.

