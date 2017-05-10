The Latest: Armed inmate killed, hostage rescued at hospital
Authorities say officers have fatally shot an armed jail inmate who had taken a worker hostage at an Illinois hospital. Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says a SWAT team quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down with the inmate Saturday afternoon.
