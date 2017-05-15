The Latest: 1 death as tornado hits O...

The Latest: 1 death as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision

At least one person has been killed by a tornado that roared through a portion of a western Oklahoma town. The tornado struck about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and wrecked much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles west of Oklahoma City.

