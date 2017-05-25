Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Virginia special agent
A suspect has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt in the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police special agent, authorities said Saturday. Virginia State Police said in an emailed statement that Travis A. Ball of Richmond is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
