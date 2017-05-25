Springfield public schools and teache...

Springfield public schools and teachers reach new salary agreement

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Public Schools, the agreement ensures an increase in salaries for all teachers that meet the average pay for teachers across Western Massachusetts. "We managed to increase the salaries of many teachers to the average of Western Mass and even have surpassed that average in many cases," Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick stated in the release.

