Springfield police to host annual memorial ceremony
The Springfield Police Department will host their annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, May 17 to honor all the officers who gave their lives protecting the city's citizens. Family and friends of the fallen officers will be in attendance as well as members of the community.
