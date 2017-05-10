Speeding Amtrak engineer charged in 2015 crash that killed 8

Attorneys Thomas Kline, left, Richard Sprague and Robert Mongeluzzi take part in a news conference while standing next to a photo of train engineer Brandon Bostian in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 11, 2017. A Philadelphia judge ha... PHILADELPHIA - The state's top prosecutor on Friday charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve.

