Route 5 bomb threat impacted businesses in West Springfield
Some managers told 22News the standoff on Route 5 kept customers out of their stores, not just because of the inconvenience, but because of concerns for their safety. Riverdale Street was shut down in both directions, between the Rave Cinemas and McDonald's, while West Springfield and State Police secured several pipe bombs found in a distraught veteran's pickup truck.
