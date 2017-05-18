Ringling Bros. shuts down the big top...

Ringling Bros. shuts down the big top after 146 years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Gene Goldstein, center right, and his family stop for a photo outside the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., which is hosting the final performances of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Sa... UNIONDALE, N.Y. - With laughter, hugs and tears - and the requisite death-defying stunts - the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus received its final standing ovation Sunday night as it performed its last show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 18 Matt 5
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up May 10 Hugh Terds 24
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes May 9 Paul Kersey 2
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC