Ringling Bros. shuts down the big top after 146 years
Gene Goldstein, center right, and his family stop for a photo outside the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., which is hosting the final performances of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Sa... UNIONDALE, N.Y. - With laughter, hugs and tears - and the requisite death-defying stunts - the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus received its final standing ovation Sunday night as it performed its last show.
