Ribbon cut at new Springfield RMV
We are celebrating National Police Week on Mass Appeal all week long! It's a time to talk to different departments and teams to highlight al SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Three months after opening for business, the ribbon was cut at the new RMV in Springfield Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC