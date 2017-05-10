Residents discuss the impact of marijuana in Springfield
The East Forest Park Civic Association held the event in the Gunnery Sgt Thomas Sullivan banquet room at Nathan Bill's to consider marijuana's impact and potential regulations. This, as Springfield's health and human services committee considered new regulations for recreational marijuana use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|21 hr
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|Wed
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|Tue
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC