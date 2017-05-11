Public naloxone lockboxes designed to reduce overdose deaths
Some Massachusetts cities and towns are considering dispensers of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone on the streets to combat the opioid crisis. The city of Cambridge has already tested the idea.
