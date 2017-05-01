Portion of Route 5 in W. Springfield ...

Portion of Route 5 in W. Springfield closed due to police activity

10 hrs ago

A portion of Route 5 in West Springfield is shut down, and there is a heavy police presence in the area just north of the North End Bridge exit. There are several West Springfield and state police cruisers in the area, and a state police helicopter is flying overhead.

