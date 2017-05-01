Portion of Route 5 in W. Springfield closed due to police activity
A portion of Route 5 in West Springfield is shut down, and there is a heavy police presence in the area just north of the North End Bridge exit. There are several West Springfield and state police cruisers in the area, and a state police helicopter is flying overhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate Help Needed
|Sun
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC