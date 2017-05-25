Pope visits factory workers, highlights the dignity of work
Pope Francis has begun a one-day visit to the northern Italian port city of Genoa to meet with workers, poor and homeless people... . Pope Francis is cheered by workers at the ILVA steel-making company in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.
