Police: Punch, drunk driving mom cause crash killing girl, 6
Police say Jordan punched his girlfriend as she was driving a van carrying him and her four chi... . CORRECTS DAY OF THE WEEK TO SUNDAY, NOT SATURDAY - Indiana State Police investigate a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, May 28, 2017, along the Muncie Bypass where a child was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Keep pushing for NYC rail link
|11 hr
|Crime Lord
|1
|blow me (Apr '16)
|May 27
|Heyyyyy
|2
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|May 22
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC