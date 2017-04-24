Police kill gunman in fatal San Diego pool party shooting
Police shot and killed a 49-year-old man suspected of shooting seven people Sunday at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego, authorities said. Police received reports of a man shooting people by the swimming pool at around 6 p.m., Chief Shelley Zimmerman said at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate Help Needed
|12 hr
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC