Phoenix serial killing suspect arrest...

Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in deaths of 9

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A man was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrified a Phoenix neighborhood last year, a huge break in a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings. Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by-shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up 6 min Usury Shekel Shackle 16
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes 6 hr DSS DCF CPS are M... 1
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
Desperate Help Needed Apr 30 Rose 1
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,871,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC