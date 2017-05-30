Pentagon missile defense program scores a win

Graphic shows details of U.S. missile launch targeting an ICBM; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm; . This image made from video of an undated still image broadcasted in a news bulletin on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, by North Korea's KRT shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a missile launcher in North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.