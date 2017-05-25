OPEC and other nations set to extend ...

OPEC and other nations set to extend output cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Nelson P. Martinez, center, People's Minister of Petroleum from Venezuela leaves the building of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The... VIENNA - OPEC and other oil nations meeting Thursday were set to extend their production cuts in an effort to shore up prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up May 10 Hugh Terds 24
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes May 9 Paul Kersey 2
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC