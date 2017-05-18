Official: Boy found dead in car that was stolen, 3 arrests

Family member Martin Archie, left, comforts Ruby Archie, after learning that Kingston Frazier, 6, was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursd... . Family members react after learning that Kingston Frazier was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

