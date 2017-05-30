NY officer charged with murder in men...

NY officer charged with murder in mentally ill woman's death

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

A police sergeant has been charged with murder in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman, a death the mayor called tragic and unacceptable. Sgt. Hugh Barry was arrested Wednesday and was awaiting an arraignment on a murder indictment in Deborah Danner's October death, police said.

