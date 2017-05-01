NY foster parent acquitted of all charges in sex abuse case
A foster father accused of sexually abusing six of the more than 100 boys he cared for over two decades was acquitted Tuesday of all charges against him. The verdict came on the seventh day of jury deliberations in a case that put a national focus on the foster care system.
