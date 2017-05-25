Navy SEAL killed in Fleet Week parachute accident identified

In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, officials surround a U.S. Navy Seal's parachute that landed in a parking lot after the parachutist fell into the Hudson River when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet We... . In this Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo, officials surround a U.S. Navy Seal's parachute that landed in a parking lot after the parachutist fell into the Hudson River when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet We... JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man.

