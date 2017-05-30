Minnesota officer charged in Castile shooting goes on trial

Jury selection begins Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the manslaughter case against Yanez, a S... . FILE - In this July 24, 2016, file photo, protesters chant and dance during a demonstration in front of the governor's residence in St. Paul, Minn., against the July 6 shooting death of Philando Castile by St... MINNEAPOLIS - The graphic video showing Philando Castile's final moments after he was shot by a Minnesota police officer made headlines nearly a year ago and led to calls for changes in policing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.