Memorial to open at site of 2003 fire that killed 100 people
The memorial is scheduled to open d... . Bricks in a walkway at a memorial in West Warwick, R.I., on Friday, May 19, 2017, honor victims of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|Thu
|Matt
|5
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC