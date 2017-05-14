Man robbed in Springfield by three men
Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News a man was robbed just before 10 o'clock Saturday night at the corner of Dickinson and Walden streets. Capt Keenan said the victim was injured, he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
