Man indicted for manslaughter in Springfield crash that killed 4

A grand jury in Springfield has returned an indictment on four counts of manslaughter for a man who prosecutors say crashed a stolen SUV while trying to get away from police; killing his four passengers. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, told 22News that Aaron Thorne of New Haven, Connecticut was also indicted on one count each of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and one count of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

