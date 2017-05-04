Kipchoge falls 26 seconds short of fi...

Kipchoge falls 26 seconds short of first sub 2-hour marathon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Kipchoge was 26 seconds from making history on Saturday but in the end the Olym... . Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge lies down after crossing the finish line of a marathon at the Monza Formula One racetrack, Italy, Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
Desperate Help Needed Apr 30 Rose 1
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
Mowing lawns Apr 21 Gloria Eagan 1
News Assault charges piling up Apr 16 Cops Luv Kids 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC