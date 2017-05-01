Iowa sheriff's deputy shot during jail escape dies
Omaha Police investigate the scene of a car wreck following a police persuit on I-480 eastbound Monday, May 1, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. An inmate who escaped from the Pottawattamie County jail in Council Bluffs, I... COUNCIL BLUFF, Iowa - Authorities say one of two Iowa sheriff's deputies who were shot by an inmate escaping from jail has died.
