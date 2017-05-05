Injured West Springfield explosives suspect released from hospital
An apparently distraught veteran, who injured himself while awaiting arraignment in Springfield this week, was released from the hospital on Friday and taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow. Hampden County Sheriff's Department Spokesman Stephen O'Neil told 22News Baystate Medical Center notified the House of Corrections that 30-year-old Robert Decoteau III was being discharged Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC