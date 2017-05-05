Injured West Springfield explosives suspect released from hospital

An apparently distraught veteran, who injured himself while awaiting arraignment in Springfield this week, was released from the hospital on Friday and taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow. Hampden County Sheriff's Department Spokesman Stephen O'Neil told 22News Baystate Medical Center notified the House of Corrections that 30-year-old Robert Decoteau III was being discharged Friday afternoon.

