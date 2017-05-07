I-91 drivers continue to deal with traffic thru downtown Springfield
Drivers told 22News traffic on I-91 South is bumper to bumper. Drivers are experiencing regular delays on Sunday afternoons on I-91 South, as seasonal drivers return from northern destinations like Vermont and New Hampshire.
