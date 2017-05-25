'Houdini' of Alabama death row executed for murder-for-hire
A man once dubbed the "Houdini" of Alabama's death row after averting seven prior execution dates was put to death Friday, capping years of litigation challenging the humaneness of lethal injection. Tommy Arthur, 75, was pronounced dead at 12:15 a.m. CDT Friday after receiving an injection at the state prison in Atmore, authorities said.
