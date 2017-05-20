Holyoke Soldiersa Home hosts annual motorcycle run
Saturday's ride will benefit quality of life programs for veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. Victory for Veterans, the group organizing the event, has raised nearly $150,000 to benefit quality of life programs at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, and they are hoping to raise thousands of dollars at Saturday's ride.
