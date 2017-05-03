Holyoke city councilor charged with d...

Holyoke city councilor charged with drunken driving after crash

11 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Massachusetts city councilor has pleaded not guilty to drunken driving after allegedly hitting two other vehicles shortly after he left a strip club. The Republican newspaper reports that 51-year-old Holyoke City Councilor David Bartley was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor Monday.

