Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman donates basketball court to Springfield

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman said Wednesday she is donating a basketball court to Springfield as part of her Nancy Lieberman Charities DreamCourts program. Working with the Springfield Police Department, Lieberman, a member of the Hall's Class of 1996, said the new outdoor court will go in a neighborhood of need to give kids a positive outlet.

