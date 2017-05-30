German court denies mother access to ...

German court denies mother access to dead daughter's FB data

A Berlin court has denied a mother access to her deceased daughter's Facebook data, ruling German privacy laws outweigh her parental rights. The mother sued for access to her daughter's Facebook account after the 15-year-old died after being hit by a subway train in 2012 to try and determine if it was an accident or if she took her own life.

