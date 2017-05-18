Georgia executes man who killed elderly neighbor in 1992
Th... . Bernadette Naro speaks out against the death penalty while opponents protest the planned execution of J.W. Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his elderly neighbor at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Ma... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|8 hr
|Matt
|5
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC