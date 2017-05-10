Former MLB umpire Palermo dies at 67; shooting ended career
FILE - In this July 11, 1983, file photo, American League umpire Steve Palermo, right, is restrained by California Angels' Rod Carew after he and Angels' Bobby Grich got into an argument in Boston. Former big league umpire Palermo, who... Former big league umpire Steve Palermo, whose accomplished career ended when he was shot trying to break up a robbery in 1991, has died.
