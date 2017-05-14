Firefighters put out fire at an apart...

Firefighters put out fire at an apartment complex in Springfield

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to 34 Sumner Ave just before midnight for a fire in a fourth floor apartment. Everyone made it out of the apartment safely, and firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

