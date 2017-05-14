Firefighters put out fire at an apartment complex in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to 34 Sumner Ave just before midnight for a fire in a fourth floor apartment. Everyone made it out of the apartment safely, and firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC