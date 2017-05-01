Fired officer to plead guilty in killing of black motorist
A white police officer whose killing of a black motorist running from a traffic stop was recorded on a cellphone video will plead guilty Tuesday to violating his civil rights, a conviction that could send him to prison for decades. As part of the plea deal, South Carolina prosecutors would drop the state's murder case against Michael Slager, who was fired from the North Charleston police force after the bystander's video became public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate Help Needed
|Sun
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC