Fired officer to plead guilty in killing of black motorist

A white police officer whose killing of a black motorist running from a traffic stop was recorded on a cellphone video will plead guilty Tuesday to violating his civil rights, a conviction that could send him to prison for decades. As part of the plea deal, South Carolina prosecutors would drop the state's murder case against Michael Slager, who was fired from the North Charleston police force after the bystander's video became public.

